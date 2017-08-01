HM Treasury Deletes Appeal for Ideas After Guido Offers One

The Treasury swiftly deleted a tweet appealing for ideas about how to make business “more productive” when it didn’t like Guido’s answer: to simplify national insurance and income tax into a single unified income tax. Social media mandarins acted when they realised Guido’s reply was on its way to going viral. Tweeters were quick to welcome it:

Incidentally on an average £27,000 salary your payslip would show a pay rise to some £31,000, with £9,000 deducted in merged tax, a marginal rate of some 45% on taxed income. Government is all for hearing ideas for increased productivity, except when they show how overtaxed you are…

