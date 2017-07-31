“You’ve Confused Me About Jeremys”: Shadow Minister’s Free Movement Muddle

Labour’s shadow mental health minister Barbara Keeley claimed she was “confused about” her “Jeremys” when she appeared to contradict Jez’s stated position on free movement this morning. During a bumpy media round, 5 Live‘s Nicky Campbell asked Keeley:

Campbell: “Jeremy Corbyn has been explicit in saying that freedom of movement must end. That puts us up the creek without a paddle doesn’t it?”



Keeley: “Well it makes the situation worse.” Campbell: “So why has he said it must end, freedom of movement?” Keeley: “It’s a strange thing… it’s a strange thing that he said that.”

When Campbell pointed out that she was at odds with Corbyn’s public position, Keeley rowed back and claimed she had in fact been talking about Jeremy Hunt, saying: “You’ve confused me about Jeremys“. Lucky they had the same name, eh…

An hour earlier, Keeley did a Diane on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, claiming that a 1% increase in public sector pay would cost £460 billion. The IFS says increasing public sector pay by 1% would cost between £1.5 and 2 billion. To be fair, she was only out by £458 billion…

Before Corbyn appointed Keeley to the shadow cabinet, she said of him:“the current state of the party means we will not be able to mount an effective front bench opposition.” Quite…