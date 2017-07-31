RIP Buster…

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell’s dog Buster – well-known and much loved around Westminster – sadly passed on to the great kennel in the sky yesterday. A source who was close to Buster eulogises:

“Buster fiercely campaigned for his dad election after election and became a integral part of the Romford Market scene. Often seen wearing his patriotic waistcoats, Buster was loved by the late Margaret Thatcher and even had a ban on dogs lifted at City Hall to accommodate him. A supporter of Brexit, Buster passed away at 15 years old. He will be missed deeply.”