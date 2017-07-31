Moggmentum Tattoo Man: “I Love Jacob”

“I got it at Limited Edition Tattoo in Doncaster. It cost £50 – I paid for it with a bonus from my previous job. I love Jacob because he stands for a lot of the same things as me philosophically, but he also has the integrity to not try and change his opinions to meet public opinion. He also stands for a very old caring kind of Conservatism that doesn’t support unlimited individualism but understands that the state has to take charge sometimes. I was in the Tories between 2008 and 2011 but left, I joined again last year just after Brexit. I understand that a lot of working class people actually share beliefs with Jacob and I reckon he could be the one to push into Labour heartlands like my town. Unfortunately I think I’m the only lad with one in Doncaster but who knows – maybe it will start a national trend?”