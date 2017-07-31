Moggmentum Tattoo Man: “I Love Jacob”

A Doncaster man has had a “Moggmentum” logo tatooed on his chest in tribute to his favourite parliamentarian. Ross Atkinson, 24, from Doncaster, tells Guido:

“I got it at Limited Edition Tattoo in Doncaster. It cost £50 – I paid for it with a bonus from my previous job. I love Jacob because he stands for a lot of the same things as me philosophically, but he also has the integrity to not try and change his opinions to meet public opinion. He also stands for a very old caring kind of Conservatism that doesn’t support unlimited individualism but understands that the state has to take charge sometimes. I was in the Tories between 2008 and 2011 but left, I joined again last year just after Brexit. I understand that a lot of working class people actually share beliefs with Jacob and I reckon he could be the one to push into Labour heartlands like my town. Unfortunately I think I’m the only lad with one in Doncaster but who knows – maybe it will start a national trend?”

The newly-inked e-commerce manager had the tattoo done this afternoon. On the possibility of the Mogg becoming leader, Ross said: “Personally I don’t think he should be leader for the next election, but for the one after that definitely.” Keeping the Mogg close to his heart…

Tags:
People: /
July 31, 2017 at 3:43 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

