Labour Councillor Invokes ‘Wrath of God’ in Gay Row

A Labour councillor last night warned the wrath of God would be unleashed on her critics after she appeared to compare gay pride marchers to peadophiles. Chika Amadi, who represents Edgware on Harrow Council, is also a pastor at Goodnews Ministries International. Screenshots were circulated of her social media posts, which campaigners branded homophobic. The row erupted when Amadi posted a link to a report on a Christian website. Amadi wrote:



The councillor had previously shared the following quote from the former President of The Gambia on Facebook:

“Homosexuality is anti-humanity. I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi responded to her critics by posting a rant of Biblical proportions, warning: “you did not vote me in and you cannot remove me. Keep your mouth where your money is. Keep busy and stop nosing around”:

A Harrow Council source told Guido that Labour is aware of the posts. The party did not respond to a request for comment. Just another Monday in the compliance unit…

UPDATE: Guido understands the Tory group on Harrow Council has put in a formal complaint regarding the remarks made by Cllr Amadi about homosexuality. They have asked Labour to withdraw the whip. Her last judgement?