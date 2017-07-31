Labour Councillor Invokes ‘Wrath of God’ in Gay Row

A Labour councillor last night warned the wrath of God would be unleashed on her critics after she appeared to compare gay pride marchers to peadophiles. Chika Amadi, who represents Edgware on Harrow Council, is also a pastor at Goodnews Ministries International. Screenshots were circulated of her social media posts, which campaigners branded homophobic. The row erupted when Amadi posted a link to a report on a Christian website. Amadi wrote:

The councillor had previously shared the following quote from the former President of The Gambia on Facebook:

Homosexuality is anti-humanity. I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi responded to her critics by posting a rant of Biblical proportions, warning: “you did not vote me in and you cannot remove me. Keep your mouth where your money is. Keep busy and stop nosing around”:

A Harrow Council source told Guido that Labour is aware of the posts. The party did not respond to a request for comment. Just another Monday in the compliance unit…

UPDATE: Guido understands the Tory group on Harrow Council has put in a formal complaint regarding the remarks made by Cllr Amadi about homosexuality. They have asked Labour to withdraw the whip. Her last judgement?

Tags:
People:
July 31, 2017 at 1:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Holy Crabb! Look At The Size of That! Holy Crabb! Look At The Size of That!
Shadow Minister: “You’ve Confused Me About Jeremys” Shadow Minister: “You’ve Confused Me About Jeremys”
Watch: Jeremy Corbyn isn’t Real Watch: Jeremy Corbyn isn’t Real
Watch: Caracas Corbyn’s Venezuela Shame Watch: Caracas Corbyn’s Venezuela Shame
Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition
Monbiot Fouls Up on Chlorine Chicken Monbiot Fouls Up on Chlorine Chicken
Now Abi Slurs Cancer-Stricken John McCain Now Abi Slurs Cancer-Stricken John McCain
Diane Abbott Tweets Fake May Quote Diane Abbott Tweets Fake May Quote
Labour’s Brexit Shambles Labour’s Brexit Shambles
Stop the War Getting Free Tours at Imperial War Museum Stop the War Getting Free Tours at Imperial War Museum
WATCH: We Fixed Momentum’s Nepotism Video WATCH: We Fixed Momentum’s Nepotism Video
Anti-Grammar Labour MP Sent Sons to Grammar School Anti-Grammar Labour MP Sent Sons to Grammar School
Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites
Abi Says Is Abi Exempt from 100% Inheritance Tax Abi Says Is Abi Exempt from 100% Inheritance Tax
Former MP Abusing Parliamentary Pass Former MP Abusing Parliamentary Pass
Exclusive: New Government Appointments in Full Exclusive: New Government Appointments in Full
Corbyn Deletes Another Wrong Tweet Corbyn Deletes Another Wrong Tweet
Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing
HMT Predictions Way Off HMT Predictions Way Off
#DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre #DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre