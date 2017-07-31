Labour Councillor Invokes ‘Wrath of God’ in Gay Row

A Labour councillor last night warned the wrath of God would be unleashed on her critics after she appeared to compare gay pride marchers to peadophiles. Chika Amadi, who represents Edgware on Harrow Council, is also a pastor at Goodnews Ministries International. Screenshots were circulated of her social media posts, which campaigners branded homophobic. The row erupted when Amadi posted a link to a report on a Christian website. Amadi wrote:



The councillor had previously shared the following quote from the former President of The Gambia on Facebook:

“Homosexuality is anti-humanity. I have never seen a homosexual chicken, or turkey. If you are convicted of homosexuality in this country, there will be no mercy for offenders. We will put you in the female wing of the prison.”

Amadi responded to her critics by posting a rant of Biblical proportions, warning: “you did not vote me in and you cannot remove me. Keep your mouth where your money is. Keep busy and stop nosing around”:

A Harrow Council source told Guido that Labour is aware of the posts. The party did not respond to a request for comment. Just another Monday in the compliance unit…

UPDATE 14.00: Guido understands the Tory group on Harrow Council has put in a formal complaint regarding the remarks made by Cllr Amadi about homosexuality. They have asked Labour to withdraw the whip. Her last judgement?

UPDATE 15.05: Harrow Labour said: “The tweets and Facebook messages from Chika Amadi are being taken seriously and are being investigated. Action will be taken.” Guido understands suspension is likely to follow…

UPDATE 15.55: Tory Minister Margot James said:

“These homophobic comments by a sitting Labour Councillor are completely unacceptable and wrong. I urge the Harrow Labour party to withdraw the whip immediately from Cllr Amadi to reflect the seriousness of these statements on her social media.”

UPDATE 16.02: Amadi has been suspended. A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Chika Amadi has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation.”