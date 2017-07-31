Holy Crabb! Look At The Size of That!

What’s ‘appening with Stephen Crabb these days? A female researcher points out he is sporting a bulge the size of the Preseli hills in his official Commons portrait. Probably just his phone…
Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:
“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”