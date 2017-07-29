Saturday Seven Up

This week 230,151 visitors visited 679,120 times viewing 1,030,722 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Hundreds of BBC Jobs Offshored Under £560 Million Contract
- Shadow Minister: Every Existing Student Will Have All Their Debt Wiped Off
- 100% Inheritance Tax: Stupid or Evil?
- Anti-Grammars Labour MP Sent Both Her Sons to Grammar School
- Abi Now Doesn’t Want 100% Inheritance Tax – for Herself
- Corbynistas DID Tell Students “Vote Labour” to Get Debts Written Off
- IPSO Throws Out Baroness Scotland’s Complaints
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…