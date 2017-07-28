Vaz’s Pants Councillor Resigns

A councillor close to Keith Vaz who had his taxi licence withdrawn amid allegations he “sat outside a swimming pool in his pants” has resigned. Gurpal Atwal is alleged to have boasted he had Vaz “in his right pocket” and has been pictured campaigning with him. Atwal denied the charges against him but Magistrates found he is not a fit and proper person to hold a taxi licence and also charged him £1,250 in costs. Now he has resigned as a councillor…

A Labour Party spokesman said:

“The Labour Party appreciates Gurpal Atwal’s valuable contribution to the work of Oadby & Wigston Council during his time of service. There will be a by-election in due course which the Labour Party intends to contest with a new candidate.”

Guido can reveal that a formal complaint was made against Atwal in April of this year, but Leicester City Council took no action. Conservative Councillor Ross Grant submitted a dossier to the authorities, but a judgement on Atwal was not issued until June. The Council found there was no grounds for action. North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said:

“It is right that Atwal has resigned, but serious questions remain about why he wasn’t stopped earlier when the City Council received evidence that he was unfit. This will cause more concern about child safeguarding in Leicester, which very unfortunately is not a city that can be proud of its record of protecting children.”

Another member of the Vaz chumocracy falls…

Tags:
People: /
July 28, 2017 at 11:06 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Diane Abbott Tweets Fake May Quote Diane Abbott Tweets Fake May Quote
Labour’s Brexit Shambles Labour’s Brexit Shambles
Stop the War Getting Free Tours at Imperial War Museum Stop the War Getting Free Tours at Imperial War Museum
WATCH: We Fixed Momentum’s Nepotism Video WATCH: We Fixed Momentum’s Nepotism Video
Anti-Grammar Labour MP Sent Sons to Grammar School Anti-Grammar Labour MP Sent Sons to Grammar School
Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites
Abi Says Is Abi Exempt from 100% Inheritance Tax Abi Says Is Abi Exempt from 100% Inheritance Tax
Former MP Abusing Parliamentary Pass Former MP Abusing Parliamentary Pass
Exclusive: New Government Appointments in Full Exclusive: New Government Appointments in Full
Corbyn Deletes Another Wrong Tweet Corbyn Deletes Another Wrong Tweet
Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing
HMT Predictions Way Off HMT Predictions Way Off
#DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre #DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre
Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News
Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page
Watch: Shadow Minister Makes Student Debt Promise Watch: Shadow Minister Makes Student Debt Promise
IPSO Throws Out Baroness Scotland Complaints IPSO Throws Out Baroness Scotland Complaints
100% Inheritance Tax: Stupid or Evil? 100% Inheritance Tax: Stupid or Evil?
Paul Mason’s Play in 60 Seconds Paul Mason’s Play in 60 Seconds
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows