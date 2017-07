Francois Ruffin, a newly minted left-wing member of the Assemblée Nationale, managed to bring proceedings to a halt by failing to tuck his shirt in:

La chemise sortie du pantalon de Ruffin fait débat à l’Assemblée pic.twitter.com/GU9SbfDL4y — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 27, 2017

Guido would have got a detention at school for being this scruffy. In a similar sartorial situation Bercow would probably allow matters to proceed…