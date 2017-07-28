Now Abi Slurs Cancer-Stricken John McCain

Shock hackette Abi Wilkinson has got the attention-seeking bug. Fresh from calling for a 100% inheritance tax earlier this week, she has now written a really quite unpleasant piece for the New Statesman about John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Headlined “This is no time for civility towards Republicans – even John McCain”, Abi writes:

“Increasingly, I’m coming round to the idea that incivility isn’t merely justifiable, but actively necessary… It’s unpleasant to wish that John McCain was dead—but is it illegitimate to note that, had he been unable to vote, legislation that will kill tens of thousands of others might have been blocked?”

Charming, and also doubly stupid. McCain last night torpedoed the Obamacare repeal bill.

She trolls on, quoting Engels and John McDonnell on “social murder”, comparing McCain and other Republican politicians to killers:

“In normal murder cases, few people would even begin to argue that killers deserve to be treated with respect. Most us would avoid lecturing victims’ on politeness and calm, rational debate, and would recognise any anger and hate they feel towards the perpetrator as legitimate emotion.”

This article is obviously complete drivel. It is designed to shock, to seek attention, to outrage, to get clicks. Abi is the left-wing equivalent of Raheem, Milo or Katie Hopkins, she doesn’t really have anything clever or interesting to say and probably doesn’t believe her own BS, but knows there’s a short-lived career in writing nasty, clickbait comment pieces. Sad…

Tags: , ,
People: /
July 28, 2017 at 11:56 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Gary Lineker goes from jug-eared to tin-eared:

“How can Chris Evans be on more than me?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies
Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…