Now Abi Slurs Cancer-Stricken John McCain

Shock hackette Abi Wilkinson has got the attention-seeking bug. Fresh from calling for a 100% inheritance tax earlier this week, she has now written a really quite unpleasant piece for the New Statesman about John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Headlined “This is no time for civility towards Republicans – even John McCain”, Abi writes:

“Increasingly, I’m coming round to the idea that incivility isn’t merely justifiable, but actively necessary… It’s unpleasant to wish that John McCain was dead—but is it illegitimate to note that, had he been unable to vote, legislation that will kill tens of thousands of others might have been blocked?”

Charming, and also doubly stupid. McCain last night torpedoed the Obamacare repeal bill.

She trolls on, quoting Engels and John McDonnell on “social murder”, comparing McCain and other Republican politicians to killers:

“In normal murder cases, few people would even begin to argue that killers deserve to be treated with respect. Most us would avoid lecturing victims’ on politeness and calm, rational debate, and would recognise any anger and hate they feel towards the perpetrator as legitimate emotion.”

This article is obviously complete drivel. It is designed to shock, to seek attention, to outrage, to get clicks. Abi is the left-wing equivalent of Raheem, Milo or Katie Hopkins, she doesn’t really have anything clever or interesting to say and probably doesn’t believe her own BS, but knows there’s a short-lived career in writing nasty, clickbait comment pieces. Sad…