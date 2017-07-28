Ignore the Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition

There is a huge amount of guff being written after Philip Hammond confirmed plans for a two to three year Brexit transition period. George Osborne’s Evening Standard asks “Does Brexit still mean Brexit?”. The New Statesman talks of a “lost battle” for Brexiters. Other prominent Remainers on Twitter are talking this up as a win for them and a defeat for Leavers. As with so much of the frankly dire Brexit analysis in the media at the moment, this is complete rubbish.

Guido readers will know that Tory Leavers supported a time-limited transition lasting two or three years, at the end of which we are fully out of the single market and customs union. That is what we wrote last month. It is essentially exactly what Hammond has announced today. The key for Leavers is that the transition is just that – a transition to Brexit and not a means of keeping us in the institutions of the EU indefinitely. Hammond today agreed it must be over by 2022.

The destination is the same: a clean, proper Brexit. Sensible Leavers are perfectly fine with a journey lasting two or three years to make sure we get there smoothly. Worth reading Andrew Lilico on this. Liam Fox – no Brexit sell out – said the same on Marr on Sunday. David Davis has just hired Stewart Jackson to help run the Brexit department, hardly a sign they are about to betray Leave voters. There is so much nonsense and Remainer wishful thinking being written by people who should know better – if you read Guido’s post from last month you will know today’s announcement is no evidence of a Brexit betrayal. To answer Osborne’s question: “Does Brexit still mean Brexit?” Sorry George, yes it does…

Tags: ,
People:
July 28, 2017 at 2:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Vote Leave’s Dom Cummings on David Davis:

“DD is manufactured exactly to specification as the perfect stooge for Heywood: thick as mince, lazy as a toad, and vain as Narcissus.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition
Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing
HMT Predictions Way Off HMT Predictions Way Off
#DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre #DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre
Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
City Confident as Hiring Rates Rocket City Confident as Hiring Rates Rocket
Davis Accepts Donations from Top Blairite and TV Remainer Davis Accepts Donations from Top Blairite and TV Remainer
Remainers Behind Smears and Negative Briefings Remainers Behind Smears and Negative Briefings
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High Exporters Order Books at 29 Year High
“Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete “Soft” and “Hard” Brexit Terms Obsolete