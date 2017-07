There is no evidence Theresa May ever said this. When the quote was sent viral by Corbynista tweeters during the election, attempts to prove it was real failed. No one from Labour has ever managed to provide a source. There was no mention of the quote anywhere on the internet ever before the election. The Tories say it is a fake quote. What was that about politicians receiving nasty abuse on Twitter, Diane?

UPDATE: Diane has now deleted her tweet. Will she apologise?