Stop The War’s Free Tours Round Imperial War Museum

The publicly-funded Imperial War Museum is giving a free tour to members of the Stop the War Coalition which will be led by a notorious hard-left agitator. Activists from the group, long associated with the far-left and Jeremy Corbyn, will be granted free access to the People Power: Fighting for Peace exhibition in London. Meanwhile, ordinary families will pay to go round the show this summer: adult tickets cost £10, children £5 and concessions £7. An email to Stop The War members also reveals the museum will provide the services of a professional curator and historian:

“We are pleased to announce a free guided tour for Stop the War members of the People Power: Fighting for Peace exhibition at the IWM in London at 4pm on 3rd August, which will last for about an hour… Senior IWM curator and historian Matt Brosnan and Stop the War convenor Lindsey German will be guiding the tour. “

As noted in The Economist, Stop the War has “often been accused of being sympathetic towards (or at least, conspicuously quiet about) despotic foreign leaders.” Its founder, John Rees, said Hamas and Hezbollah are “a legitimate part of [our] movement”. When Syrian civil society groups lobbied the UN to set up no-bombing zones in Syria, Stop the War opposed it. Tour leader Lindsey German – formerly of the Socialist Workers Party Central Committee – wrote in The Guardian: “The answer to the misery of the people of Aleppo… is not a no-fly [no bombing] zone, which in fact entails military intervention.A public institution hosts a free day out for the hard left…

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

