Seb Corbyn Embarrassed By Momentum Video Mocking Nepotism

Momentum have released a new video parodying a middle class garden lunch where the capitalist classes sneer at young Corbyn voters over glasses of white wine. The film mocks one posh character who says “People think they deserve a job without doing the necessary work to get it. Nobody ever helped me out” – the caption then goes on to say that this character “Got his job through his father”. A very brave line for Momentum to be taking given the Corbynistas’ own penchant for nepotism…

Seb Corbyn, son of Jez, is employed by John McDonnell. He “got his job through his father”, to coin a phrase. Then there is Laura Murray, a Shadow Cabinet adviser who is the daughter of Labour’s communist campaign chief Andrew Murray. John Prescott’s son David obviously got his job in the Leader’s Office on merit. And don’t get us started on how many of Jezza’s top team went to the same Winchester private school. Well done Momentum, slow clap.