Former MP Abusing Parliamentary Pass to Conduct Lobbying Activities

An unnamed former MP has been censured by the Serjeant-at-Arms for abusing their parliamentary pass and conducting lobbying activity on the parliamentary estate. The Sarjeant is unimpressed:

“The House authorities have been made aware of a former Member using their identity pass in breach of the rules in place to prevent lobbying activity on the Parliamentary Estate. This incident will be brought to the attention of the Administration Committee for consideration… The privileged access granted to former Members of Parliament must not be used for personal or commercial gain and (as set out in the attached conditions for use) former Members are explicitly forbidden from using the privilege in connection with lobbying activity.”

Yet no name is being released. Who is this illicit lobbyist using his privileged position as a former MP in breach of the rules?

The public deserves to know…