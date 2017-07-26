Welsh SpAds Cost Taxpayer More Than £700,000

The Labour government in Wales employed a total of 13 special advisers in the last year; that compares to around 70 in Westminster. You’d think the relatively low number would equate to savings for the taxpayer. Not so fast. The Welsh government chose the dead of summer recess to sheepishly slip out this admission:

“The paybill cost for the period 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017 totalled £592,616. This includes salary, employers’ national insurance contributions and pension contributions. Severance payments of £127,661 were also made which were related to the election in May 2016 and the First Minister’s appointment of a new Cabinet.”

That makes a grand total of £720,277 over the year for just 13 staff, meaning your average Welsh SpAd is on more than £60,000 pa, a lot of money in Wales. They’re not spending your cash Caerphilly…