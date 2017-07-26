Corbyn Deletes Another Wrong Tweet

Yesterday Corbyn tweeted out a Telegraph article, crowing: “As school holidays start today, many will struggle to meet childcare costs, which have doubled under @conservatives“. Amusingly, this contradicted even Labour’s own data released that very morning, which claimed “the average weekly cost of childcare has risen by over 50 per cent from 2010 to 2017.” A 50% increase is not a “doubling” in costs. The tweet was deleted…

It’s the latest deleted Jez tweet: last week he got a tweet attacking the Tories over car parking charges at Welsh hospitals wrong (Labour runs the NHS in Wales and is responsible for the charges). Is a summer intern running his account?