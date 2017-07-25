Shadow Minister: Every Existing Student Will Have All Their Debt Wiped Off

Let this put an end to the Corbynista spin that they never pledged to wipe out student debt. Here is Shadow Justice minister Imran Hussain speaking in a campaign video during the election:

“Just this morning Jeremy Corbyn has announced that the tuition fees will be abolished straight away from September if there’s a Labour government, and that we will bring back immediately EMA and also that every existing student will have all their debt wiped off. That’s fantastic news, isn’t it guys?”

That’s at least two Labour frontbenchers who made the student debt pledge during the election. Promise broken, Corbynista spin unravelled…

UPDATE: Schools minister Nick Gibb says:

“Day by day Labour’s top team are being found out for their betrayal over student debt. Their irresponsible offers to students are unravelling before our eyes. It is becoming abundantly clear that Labour’s election pledges were pure fantasy and they cannot be trusted to keep their promises – will they now step forward and apologise to this country’s young voters?”

Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

