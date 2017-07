Corbynistas are disingenuously claiming they never let students believe their policy was to write off debts, and that the whole furore is an MSM smear. The above tweets from Shadow minister Sharon Hodgson reveal the truth: they did use the pledge as a reason for “All those in early 20s with student debt” to “Vote Labour”. And they are now lying about it. One more time, students: “Ohhhh Jeremy Corbyn…”