The Lawyer reports Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer is joining Mishcon de Reya as a legal adviser. Mishcon are ultra Remainers – they were behind a big business legal challenge to Brexit and they of course represent Gina Miller. Will be slightly awkward in the office given the Shadow Cabinet’s position on the single market and customs union. In truth this is Sir Keir making his relationship with Mishcon official: last year they paid him £18,000 for 24 hours work. Kerching…