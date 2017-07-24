Male Tory MPs Got Most Social Media Abuse

Broken down by party and gender, male Conservative candidates were the group who received the highest percentage of abuse in their mentions, followed by male UKIP and Labour candidates, and female Conservative candidates. Analysis by a research team from the University of Sheffield based on tweets from the general public; replying to tweets made by MPs, candidates at the election and other prominent politicians. They sampled just under 840,000 tweets sent in the month before the general election between 8 May 2017 and 8 June 2017.

Unsurprisingly Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May received the most Twitter abuse. Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of the terror attacks was the third most abused politician on Twitter from morons with misguided anger.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt were the male Tory MPs who received the most abuse – according to the researchers Boris got some 8 times as much abuse as Diane Abbott. Jeremy Hunt also got more abuse than Diane . Even Tim Farron got more abuse…

This research tallies with Guido’s sense that Twitter has since the Corbyn ascendancy become more vitriolic from the left. The right just grin and bear it. The left whines about it. Twitter has improved anti-abuse systems, AI software now filters a lot of the abuse automatically. Most incoming hate-tweeters are muted and shouting at no-one. There is no denying that a lot of abuse is racially and sexually charged in a personalised way. It is an unpleasant fact of life for anyone in public life with a sizeable social media footprint…

Hat-tip: Buzzfeed