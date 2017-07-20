Mensch Claims Steve Bannon to Be Executed For Espionage

With Heat Street now at a dead end, Louise Mensch has a new online enterprise called Patribotics, strapline “Exposing Vladimir Putin’s War on America”. Her latest story headlines that Fox News Under FBI Counterintelligence Investigation:

Specifically, Sean Hannity is on signals intelligence co-ordinating his pro-Trump message with organs of the Russian state, such as RT, Sputnik, Wikileaks and Julian Assange

Her sources also tell her that Trump’s White House chief strategist is facing the death penalty for espionage. Guido admittedly hasn’t been following the whole Trump/Russians thing that closely. So this is shocking news given he hasn’t even been charged. The site has a lot of other conspiracy theories which Guido has not had the will time to read. Guido has his own conspiracy theory – her whole site is actually a Russian false flag operation to discredit all the Trump / Russia conspiracy theories as crazy…

UPDATE: Co-conspirators point out that Louise reckons President Trump too faces the executioner. Huge if true…

Quote of the Day

Gary Lineker goes from jug-eared to tin-eared:

“How can Chris Evans be on more than me?”

