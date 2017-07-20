Lammy’s Baseless Police Cover-Up Claim: Compares Grenfell to Hillsborough

“People watched people jumping out of windows… they don’t recognise the number of 80” @DavidLammy on #GrenfellTower death toll pic.twitter.com/iKNogcOyH4 — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) July 20, 2017

Remarkable stuff from David Lammy as he doubled down on his suggestion of a police cover up at Grenfell and even compared the situation to Hillsborough. Andrew Neil accused him of having no evidence, making untrue statements and playing politics. There is no evidence for what Lammy is saying, it is the height of irresponsibility…