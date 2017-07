“I’m not sure I could explain it” – John Humphrys on the size of his BBC pay cheque #newsnight pic.twitter.com/2RNBNQB1hI — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 19, 2017

John Humphrys on his £650,000-a-year salary: “I’m not sure I could explain it”. Mishal Husain is on a third of that, think she’d like an explanation…