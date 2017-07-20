Davis Accepts Donations From Top Blairite and TV Remainer

David Davis has banked nearly £35,000 in donations in the last month, from a variety of benefactors across the Brexit spectrum. Intriguingly Davis accepted £15,000 from Allamhouse Ltd, a firm owned by former major Labour donor and top Blairite Assem Allem. Readers may remember Allem as one of Labour’s main individual donors from the 2010-2015 parliament, before he became disillusioned with Corbyn and tried to convince Tony Blair and the LibDems to set up a new centrist party. Curious he is now backing Davis…

DD also accepted £5,000 from businessman and Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis, a Leave voter who oddly wants to Remain in the EU. Paphitis took the unusual position during the referendum of backing a vote to Leave so the EU would give us a better deal and we could ultimately Remain:

“I believe that if we vote to leave the EU there’s a very high chance that our friends in the EU will stop and smell the coffee and propose the sort of reforms that many would like to see and would make them comfortable to remain… I feel that the best way to leverage change and achieve our aim would be to vote out. At that point I am confident there’s a high chance that there will be another renegotiation and then we’re in.”

Fear not, Davis also accepted cash from three Brexiters: Anthony Bamford, Alan Halsall and Peter Cruddas. Raising a decent wedge from across the political spectrum, intriguing…