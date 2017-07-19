Shadow Cabinet Minister Admits ‘Not Possible’ to Keep Student Promise

Shadow Cabinet member Sarah Champion has admitted on the Daily Politics “I don’t think it is going to be possible” to keep Labour’s promise to student voters. Asked why Corbyn made the pledge during the election, Champion told Andrew Neil “you would have to ask him”…

Andrew Neil: Sarah Champion, when Jeremy Corbyn said a week before the election, a week before voting, he told voters that quote ‘he would deal with historic student debt’ what did he mean by that?

Sarah Champion: Well you would have to ask him, I think it’s…

Andrew Neil: Chance would be a fine thing.

Sarah Champion: I’ll ask if he will come on. I don’t think it is going to be possible to be quite honest, how do you square it with people that have already paid off their debt for example, what I do think though is we can’t change the past and I don’t think the Treasury would ever allow us to roll back on something.

Andrew Neil: Because it looks like it would be £100bn is the amount.

Sarah Champion: Yeah…