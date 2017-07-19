PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 19 July.

Q2 Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North)

Q3 Mr Paul J Sweeney (Glasgow North East)

Q4 Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent)

Q5 Mike Wood (Dudley South)

Q6 Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton)

Q7 Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Q8 Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford)

Q9 Bob Blackman (Harrow East)

Q10 Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South)

Q11 Richard Drax (South Dorset)

Q12 Lucy Allan (Telford)

Q13 Mr Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)

Q14 Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley)

Q15 Sarah Jones (Croydon Central)

Quote of the Day

Sky's Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

"It's a totally febrile atmosphere here. It's kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too."

