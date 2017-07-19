May on Approaching Reshuffle

Theresa May’s Freudian slip: “As we approach reshuffle – err recess” pic.twitter.com/cX0qW0tXYM
— David Scullion (@DavidScullion) July 19, 2017
Freudian slip?
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”