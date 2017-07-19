Labour Hiring £35,000 Investigations Officer to Resolve “Disputes”

As the Corbynistas battle to take control of Labour HQ, this job advert is interesting. Will a moderate be hired to root out entryists and anti-Semites? Or a Jez fan to “resolve disputes” in favour of the left…
Theresa May tells Iain Dale:
“There is no such thing as an unsackable minister. [So no minister is unsackable?] No.”