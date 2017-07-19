Corbyn Deletes Tweet Attacking Labour-Run Welsh NHS

Jeremy Corbyn hastily deleted a tweet about “unfair” car parking charges when he realised his own party is to blame for them. Jez tweeted a link to an Independent article about staff at a Cardiff hospital facing fines for parking in the wrong car park, branding the charges “a burden on families, patients, and NHS staff“. He didn’t seem to realise the NHS in Wales is run by Labour and the charges were introduced under a Labour administration. The tweet has since disappeared…

The Canary also forgot that Wales is run by Labour, claiming Jeremy Hunt “should be ashamed of his despicable attack on NHS staff” – even though he has no control over the policy. Amateur hour…