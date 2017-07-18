Rayner: Pledge to Cancel Student Debt ‘Not a Promise’

Angela Rayner sets the record straight. Cancelling existing student debt wasn’t a pledge, wasn’t in the manifesto. Couldn’t be any clearer. pic.twitter.com/4HGWM2myDf — EL4C (@EL4JC) July 17, 2017

“I don’t see why those that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after. I will deal with it.” That was Jeremy Corbyn’s crystal clear pledge to students at the election: “I will deal with” your student debt. It was written up by all media outlets as a pledge to write off debts. Not once during the election did Labour contest that interpretation of Corbyn’s words. Thousands of young people will have voted Labour believing this to be a cast iron guarantee.

Last week Angela Rayner confirmed the policy would cost £100 billion but defended it on Marr: “I like a challenge, Andrew, but we’ve got to start dealing with this debt crisis that we’re foisting on our young people. It’s not acceptable”. Last night Rayner confirmed the pledge had been downgraded to an “ambition” and not a “promise“. Take note students, they were having you on…