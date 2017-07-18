Long-Bailey Aide Sports Stalinist Axe-Murder Badge

A member of Rebecca Long-Bailey’s parliamentary staff proudly sports a Stalinist badge as he embraces his communist pal at a hard-left rally. Alex Halligan (pictured right), a senior Momentum activist and employee of the Labour frontbencher, wore the badge which reads “Good Night Trotskyite” at last weekend’s Durham Miners’ Gala. The badge design shows a man threatening another with an ice pick, a reference to the assassination of Leon Trotsky, who was murdered with the implement in 1940. Halligan has his arm around George Waterhouse (pictured right), a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain. A long-standing and vicious split exists on the far left between Trotskyites and Stalinists. Seems it also exists at the top of today’s Labour Party…