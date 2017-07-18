Long-Bailey Aide Sports Stalinist Axe-Murder Badge

A member of Rebecca Long-Bailey’s parliamentary staff proudly sports a Stalinist badge as he embraces his communist pal at a hard-left rally. Alex Halligan (pictured right), a senior Momentum activist and employee of the Labour frontbencher, wore the badge which reads “Good Night Trotskyite” at last weekend’s Durham Miners’ Gala. The badge design shows a man threatening another with an ice pick, a reference to the assassination of Leon Trotsky, who was murdered with the implement in 1940. Halligan has his arm around George Waterhouse (pictured right), a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain. A long-standing and vicious split exists on the far left between Trotskyites and Stalinists. Seems it also exists at the top of today’s Labour Party… 

Quote of the Day

Vote Leave’s Dom Cummings on David Davis:

“DD is manufactured exactly to specification as the perfect stooge for Heywood: thick as mince, lazy as a toad, and vain as Narcissus.”

