IoD’s Silvester Joins The Sun

Institute of Directors campaign chief Andy Silvester is joining The Sun as their new head of PR. A former pub manager who is already well-known in Westminster and among the Lobby, Silvester will also being turning his hand to the occasional Sun leader so his quick wit will be put to good use. He replaces Dylan Sharpe, who left the Currant Bun last month to become SpAd to Damian Green. Another one for the growing IoD alumni network which now includes City AM editor Christian May, Number 10 adviser Jimmy McLoughlin and ConHome’s Mark Wallace. Congratulations Andy, have fun with those phone calls from MediaGuardian and Buzzfeed…

Tags: ,
People:
July 18, 2017 at 10:33 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jamie Bartlett says on the contrary “I don’t live in an echo-chamber or filter-bubble. Quite the reverse! I’m surrounded by idiots and dangerous demagogues. In fact, I’m the only sensible one here.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Sun Cleared by Hospital Sun Cleared by Hospital
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried