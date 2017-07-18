IoD’s Silvester Joins The Sun

Institute of Directors campaign chief Andy Silvester is joining The Sun as their new head of PR. A former pub manager who is already well-known in Westminster and among the Lobby, Silvester will also being turning his hand to the occasional Sun leader so his quick wit will be put to good use. He replaces Dylan Sharpe, who left the Currant Bun last month to become SpAd to Damian Green. Another one for the growing IoD alumni network which now includes City AM editor Christian May, Number 10 adviser Jimmy McLoughlin and ConHome’s Mark Wallace. Congratulations Andy, have fun with those phone calls from MediaGuardian and Buzzfeed…