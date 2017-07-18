Up the ABC1s! Labour Members Overwhelmingly Affluent

More than three quarters of Labour Party members are now drawn from the most affluent social classes in Britain, making somewhat of a mockery of Jezza’s claim to be leading a workers’ movement. Professor Tim Bale’s Party Members Project finds that 77% of surveyed Labour members are in the ABC1 social group. ABC1s are Britain’s richest and most-educated, working in professional or managerial jobs. The proportion of ABC1 Labour members has also increased since the last survey (and since Corbyn became leader): ABC1 members are up 7% from from 70% in 2015. The C2DE classes – who work in manual jobs, and whom Labour traditionally represents – now account for just 23% of the party’s membership. Naturally, in its exclusive write-up of the findings, the Guardian buried this demographic info in the second-to-last paragraph. Up the ABC1s!