New Labour Spinner Boasted of “Bullying” Angela Eagle

Labour has hired a new spinner from Momentum who once boasted of “bullying” Angela Eagle. Sophie Nazemi has been sending press releases on behalf of the party this morning. Last year, she was caught in the Mail on Sunday’s undercover sting on Momentum, where she was a volunteer at the time. Nazemi was recorded talking about how Momentum would expose former leadership candidate Angela Eagle’s voting record, boasting: “What we are doing is low-key bullying for Eagle to resign”. Remember at the time Eagle was the victim of aggression and intimidation from hard-left thugs. Nazemi also talked up the alt-left news outlet Novara Media, calling them Momentum’s “militant wing”. Corbyn’s office has long wanted to ditch the current HQ press team and replace them with true believers, is this a sign they’re finally getting their way? 

July 17, 2017 at 1:47 pm


Quote of the Day

Vote Leave’s Dom Cummings on David Davis:

“DD is manufactured exactly to specification as the perfect stooge for Heywood: thick as mince, lazy as a toad, and vain as Narcissus.”

