New Labour MP Keeps Comparing Kate to Kardashians

Labour’s gaffe-prone new Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad is in both the political and entertainment headlines this morning for comparing Kate Middleton to the Kardashians. Sworn anti-monarchist Dent Coad told a rally of republicans on Saturday:

“I say the Middletons are like the Kardashians now, because they are such film stars… It just shows how much it has all changed.”

Actually, there’s nothing new about Dent Coad using the Kardashian comparison. In 2015, the day after Princess Charlotte was born, Dent Coad suggested the royal baby should be christened Kendall, after the youngest Kardashian daughter. Bit weird…

Dent Coad also kicked off over the royal wedding, tweeting: “Are you sure the wedding is ‘royal’? It’s Kate’s wedding, she’s a commoner. Shouldn’t we call it ‘Kate Middleton’s wedding’?”  Not all of her ire is reserved for Kate: Dent Coad said Prince Andrew – then international trade ambassador – “doesn’t have a job“, suggested he steals food at parties, and tweeted a link to a piece where she said Prince Charles “explains the reason for his madness“. A chip off the old Jezza block…

Quote of the Day

Vote Leave’s Dom Cummings on David Davis:

“DD is manufactured exactly to specification as the perfect stooge for Heywood: thick as mince, lazy as a toad, and vain as Narcissus.”

