Labour’s Broken Student Debt Promise Goes Viral

During the election it was almost exclusively anti-Tory stories which were sent viral by young social media users who voted Labour. Now Labour’s decision to double-cross students has gone very viral. The McDonnell / Marr clip was viewed over half a million times on the Conservatives Facebook page and shared nearly 20,000 times in 24 hours. It was shared tens of thousands more times on Twitter. That is more shares than the Tory Facebook post on Diane Abbott’s car crash interviews during the election, more shares than the post on Corbyn’s Emma Barnett interview, and more shares than Corbyn on shoot-to-kill. The problem with relying on students to send your message viral is you’ll be on the end of the same if you betray them…