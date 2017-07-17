Farage Slaps Down Anti-Islam UKIP Candidate

Nigel Farage has slapped down UKIP’s anti-Islam leadership candidate Anne Marie Waters and warned members the party would be “finished” if she became leader. Nige says of Waters, the Walter Mitty socialist-turned-Tommy Robinson wannabe:

“If UKIP goes down the route of being a party that is anti the religion of Islam, then frankly it’s finished… The party would be finished.”

Sensible ‘Kippers will listen to Nigel rather than scream that he has joined the establishment. Tough one for the alt-right / Breitbart crowd to take.