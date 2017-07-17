Bercow Calls Graham Brady “Prince Andrew”

An odd moment as the Speaker calls 1922 Committee Chair Graham Brady “Prince Andrew over there” (they look a little alike). Brady is one of the most senior members of the House. What was that about?

July 17, 2017



Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

