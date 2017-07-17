Bercow Calls Graham Brady “Prince Andrew”

An odd moment as the Speaker calls 1922 Committee Chair Graham Brady “Prince Andrew over there” (they look a little alike). Brady is one of the most senior members of the House. What was that about?
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”