McDonnell Backtracks on Vow to Write Off Student Debt

During the election Jeremy Corbyn vowed “I will deal with” those who had the “historical misfortune” of large student debts, promising he would “ameliorate” their situation and write it off. Last week Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner confirmed the policy, admitting: “It is a huge amount, it is £100 billion. I like a challenge, but we’ve got to start dealing with this debt crisis that we’re foisting on our young people. It’s not acceptable”.

Today John McDonnell u-turned on that key election promise which won the votes of so many students and young people, telling Marr it was just “an ambition” and conceding for the first time “it’s very difficult” to do. All those who voted Labour to have their debts written off should watch this interview. It was fantasy politics, a pack of lies all along…

