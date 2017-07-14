Times Journalist Claims Brexit Will Put Up Price of Prostitutes

The Times has been running a series of tendentious and tenuous Brexit scaremongering stories. Now one of the paper’s journalists has gone so far as to claim that “it’s going to have a calamitous effect on the price of prostitutes”. This is just more scaremongering.

Giles Coren may famously know more about tarts than most men, however his understanding of the post-Brexit border control policy is sketchy. There is no reason why key workers from emerging markets like Brazil and Russia will not find it easier to come into the UK. In any event why does Coren think it a good thing that British working girls should have their prices under-cut by cheap Bulgarian hookers? It is just this sort contemptuous attitude towards the working classes that drove them to vote leave. Coren’s just another debauched, out of touch member of the remoaning, metropolitan media elite…