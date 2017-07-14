Ed’s Balls on Single Market

I don’t know why @edballs and the Remain side keep trying to rewrite the history of the referendum, you lost, get over it pic.twitter.com/zBGWf98k0r — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 14 July 2017

Ed Balls claimed on last night’s This Week that “many people on the Leave campaign were saying they wanted to stay in the single market“. He was then unable to name one (because there weren’t any). As Nigel said in response: “every single leading player, all the way through the referendum, could not have been clearer, a vote for Brexit was a vote to leave the single market.” Still the hardcore Remainers perpetuate this myth…