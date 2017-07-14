Don’t They Know Who She Is? Thornberry Turned Away From Speccie Party

To Old Queen Street last night for the Speccie party, the political society event of the summer. A full turnout of Tory players from the PM, Boris and Davis to their many, many ambitious, younger colleagues. One party-loving Labour politician however didn’t make it in:

1/2 Just tried to invade enemy territory at the @spectator summer party. Turned away cos my wing man didn’t have an invite. — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) July 13, 2017

2/2 I could’ve gone in on my own, but it was Lord Collins of Highbury, and nobody puts Ray-by in a corner. — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) July 13, 2017

Guido’s source on the door confirms this was everything you’re picturing and more – an outraged Lady Nugee hitting peak “Don’t you know who I am?”. Everyone knows the Speccie’s clipboard girls (they have iPads these days) employ a ruthless door policy to keep out minor politicians and Westminster C-listers. Guido’s own newest recruit succeeded in charming his way in, he can give you same advice Emily…