Theresa May’s YouGov positivity rating has gone from just less than zero to minus 50 in the last 12 months.

Last year IPSOS Mori gave her an impressive plus 35 net approval rating, she has swung 42 points to a minus 7 rating. She still has a higher rating than Corbyn, though her 68 point advantage is now just 4 points. She’s going to need a lot more of these ‘human’ interviews with Emma Barnett if that is going to change…