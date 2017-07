They’re cracking out the grass skirts and coconut bikini tops at the Attorney General’s Office: an email invite has gone round inviting staff to a “Hawaiian themed end of term beach party“. The joint law officers’ party – hosted by Attorney General Jeremy Wright and the Solicitor General Robert Buckland – is on Monday:

Guido asked the Attorney General’s Office if sand and palm trees are brought in specially. A spokesman did not get back to us. Your honour-lulu…