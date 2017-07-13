Labour Mayor Accused of Running Over OAP

Labour mayor of Middlesbrough Dave Budd has been accused of “running over” an old age pensioner in a row over a complaint about a cracked pavement. Great-grandfather Patrick McGill, 68, is said to have ended up “sprawled on the bonnet” of the mayor’s car when he confronted him over issue last weekend. The Sunday Post reports that an argument took place and Mayor Budd “allegedly… drove forward after asking the pensioner to move“. Earlier this year McGill was left with a fractured hand when he tripped over the pavement he wanted to complain about. Cleveland Police told Guido:

“We received a telephone complaint at around 1:30pm on Saturday 1st July reporting that a man had been injured by a car near to Middlesbrough Town Hall. We have spoken with the complainant to gain further information.”

A spokesman for Dave Budd at Middlesbrough Council said:

“There’s nothing to say.”

Don’t get on the wrong side of Mayor Dave Budd…

