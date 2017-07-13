Gun-Wielding RMT Union Boss Backs “Militants” to Take Out Blairite “C***s”

Readers will remember RMT union boss Steve Hedley, a Corbynista who ignored the kinder, gentler mantra to call fellow Labour members “careerist little sh*ts” and “right wing traitors”. Hedley had to serve a suspension from the Labour Party, though they let him back in earlier this year. Seems Steve has not learned his lesson. Agreeing with a Facebook friend’s complaint that the Scottish Labour Party is full of “Brownite and Blairite c***s who can’t wait to drive the knife in JC’s back”, Hedley called for “working class militants” to “clean house”.

The RMT is set to re-affiliate to the Labour Party since they love Jezza so much. Steve Hedley is the RMT’s assistant general secretary and a Labour Party member. Keeping the compliance unit busy…

