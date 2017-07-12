Dromey Repeatedly Swears During Abuse Debate

Completely inexplicable from Jack Dromey, who repeatedly swore during a Daily Politics discussion on abusive language in politics, before being told to pack it in by Andrew Neil. What was he thinking? Did he have a bet on?

Quote of the Day

Vince Cable on racism:

“Thanks to Obama, race isn’t really an issue any more.”

